After Mr Sunak was named as the next Prime Minister, Coun Glen Sanderson called on him to help secure the Britishvolt gigafactory that it is hoped will bring thousands of new jobs to the county.

It comes after reports last week that the company was in emergency talks to try and keep the scheme afloat.

Britishvolt hopes to produce more than 300,000 lithium-ion batteries a year at a huge facility in Cambois, near Blyth, which could deliver 8,000 jobs.

Glen Sanderson (right) wants reassurance from Rishi Sunak that Britishvolt's gigafactory in Cambois will still be built.

But the proposals have stalled, with the company said to be holding talks with potential new investors after the recent economic chaos led supporters to back out.

Welcoming the new PM’s impeding appointment, Coun Sanderson said Mr Sunak needed to “understand all of the opportunities we have in the North East” – including a proposed £3bn devolution deal that has been close to being signed off since the closing days of the Boris Johnson government.

The Conservatve council leader added: “We do have challenges as well, not least the issues around the cost of living. I am particularly concerned today with making sure we move forward with Britishvolt. I will be seeking an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister to talk to him about Britishvolt.

“We have to show the level of determination to see this take place and secure all the jobs it will bring with it.”

A CGI of the new Britishvolt gigafactory in Cambois.

Mr Sunak had committed earlier this year to pushing ahead with the long-awaited dualling of the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham if he becomes Prime Minister, which Coun Sanderson said was “an essential ingredient in taking this part of the country forward”.

Berwick MP and Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan has also put the A1 scheme on her ‘fast-track’ list.

Asked about Labour demands for a general election to be called, the council leader replied that the British people “gave their view at the last general election that they wanted a Conservative government”.

