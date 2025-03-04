A multi-billion pound data centre for Northumberland has moved a huge step closer to reality after the ambitious proposals were granted planning permission.

The approval for the site in Cambois, near Blyth, has been described as a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’ – not just for the local area and the wider region – but the UK as a whole.

The planning application submitted by QTS, a Blackstone-owned digital infrastructure leader in designing, building and operating sustainable data centres, sought the creation of a data centre campus totalling up to 540,000 square metres along other associated works and structures.

The state-of-the-art facility will represent a significant inward investment of up to £10 billion, one of the largest in the UK.

Data centres similar to this CGI are planned for the Northumberland site. (Photo by QTS/Northumberland County Council)

It will deliver hundreds of long-term jobs to operate the centres, plus 1,200 long-term construction jobs over several years of construction. In addition, it could support up to 2,700 indirect/induced jobs.

QTS has committed to boosting local technical skills with targets for apprenticeships and internships and the creation of a role for an employment and skills coordinator to work with the council and local training providers.

It will also enable Northumberland County Council to establish a £110m fund which will drive long-term investment, including in growth and jobs schemes in the economic corridor along the new Northumberland Line which opened in December.

Members of the council’s strategic planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the detailed planning application on Tuesday.

Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This is a hugely significant day in Northumberland and one which will create massive benefits and opportunities across the region and the country.

"This proud corner of Northumberland will be home to one of western Europe’s largest data hubs - a multi-billion vote of confidence in our county’s future.

“We can now look forward to work progressing as this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity takes shape in Northumberland.”

QTS chairman and CEO, Chad Williams said: “We are honoured to be granted this unique opportunity by Northumberland County Council.

“It is the first step in building a lasting partnership with the Cambois community. Together we will build the next generation of data centres, collaborating with the local community, training providers, and businesses.

“We are committed to this opportunity and dedicated to supporting the prosperity of the local area.”

Speaking at the meeting, chief growth officer at QTS Tag Greason said: “The Government has announced that datacentres are critical infrastructure for the UK’s technological advancement, economic growth and the broader development of societies and communities.

“There is an urgent need for these hugely important facilities. Cambois is exceptionally well suited to a large-scale datacentre campus, given the extensive land area, connectivity to high capacity electrical infrastructure and access to local employment.

“This will be a significant investment of up to £10 billion over the lifetime of the project – one of the largest in the UK. This is not our first project – we know how to partner with communities and we want this partnership to be deep and enduring.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Jeff Reid said: “Let’s be excited by this. It is going to put us on the map, front and centre in a technological revolution."