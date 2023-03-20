News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US
6 hours ago Members of RMT Union vote to accept pay offer from Network Rail
6 hours ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
7 hours ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
9 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
9 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users

Council agrees to spend £1.26m on large house in Ashington so it can be turned into children's home

A five-bedroom house in Ashington looks set to be snapped up by Northumberland County Council and converted into a children’s home.

By James Robinson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 17:41 GMT

Leading councillors have agreed to spend £1.26 million to acquire and convert Black Close House.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the council’s cabinet, Coun Guy Renner Thompson said the project would save the council money in the long term.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “This is a substantial home on a 1.43 acre site. It will have a huge benefit to Northumberland and mean more looked-after children don’t have to leave the county, they can stay in-county.

As well as five bedrooms, Black Close House also has a library and study, a large principal reception room and separate dining room.
As well as five bedrooms, Black Close House also has a library and study, a large principal reception room and separate dining room.
As well as five bedrooms, Black Close House also has a library and study, a large principal reception room and separate dining room.
Most Popular

“There is a significant cost saving for us rather than going to private, third sector partners.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson added: “This is a really important investment to keep children in the county and avoid the difficulty of them leaving. It is a great investment which I’m sure will pay for itself.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Documents presented to the county identified Black Close House, in Black Close Bank, as the target of the investment. However, while the five-bedroom house was listed for sale earlier this year, it has since been withdrawn.

A spokesman for the county council said: “We continue to be in discussions around the purchase of a property for use as a children’s home.”

As well as five bedrooms, the property also currently features a library and study, a large principal reception room and separate dining room. There is also sun rooms overlooking the land, a double garage and “extensive cellars” at basement level.

The project will be funded using money from the council’s children’s home budget, included in the authority’s medium term financial plan for 2023/24.

Northumberland County CouncilAshingtonGlen SandersonNorthumberland