Leading councillors have agreed to spend £1.26 million to acquire and convert Black Close House.

Speaking at a recent meeting of the council’s cabinet, Coun Guy Renner Thompson said the project would save the council money in the long term.

He said: “This is a substantial home on a 1.43 acre site. It will have a huge benefit to Northumberland and mean more looked-after children don’t have to leave the county, they can stay in-county.

As well as five bedrooms, Black Close House also has a library and study, a large principal reception room and separate dining room.

“There is a significant cost saving for us rather than going to private, third sector partners.”

Council leader Glen Sanderson added: “This is a really important investment to keep children in the county and avoid the difficulty of them leaving. It is a great investment which I’m sure will pay for itself.”

Documents presented to the county identified Black Close House, in Black Close Bank, as the target of the investment. However, while the five-bedroom house was listed for sale earlier this year, it has since been withdrawn.

A spokesman for the county council said: “We continue to be in discussions around the purchase of a property for use as a children’s home.”

