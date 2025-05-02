Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The three Conservative councillors for Morpeth retained their seats at the county council elections.

There was also success for the party in the new seat of Longhirst and Conservative leader Glen Sanderson retained his Longhorsley seat.

In other areas surrounding Morpeth, despite a disappointing night overall there was some success for Labour and Reform, the big winners on the night with 23 councillors in total, took the Choppington and Hepscott and Stakeford seats.

There will be four more years for Richard Wearmouth (Morpeth Kirkhill), David Bawn (Morpeth North) and John Beynon (Morpeth Stobhill) after they were re-elected. Those finishing runner-up in the respective wards were Dorothy Moore (Liberal Democrats), Jo Crumplin (Labour) and Alison Byard (Liberal Democrats).

Coun David Bawn pictured outside The Pavilion in Morpeth.

Coun Bawn said: “It was a dramatic result across Northumberland with the Labour Party being virtually wiped out in its heartlands. It was also a difficult night for the Conservatives and many hard-working colleagues lost their seats to what amounted to a national protest vote.

“However, the Conservatives managed to remain the largest party in Northumberland.

“I was pleased to be re-elected along with my Morpeth Conservative colleagues to the county council and am grateful for the continued support of the voters of Morpeth North.

“I am hopeful that despite the changes and challenges at County Hall, we will still be able to continue to deliver the best for Morpeth and continue to work to make our town such a wonderful place to live, work and visit.”

Ed Dungait is the county councillor for the Longhirst ward after receiving 562 votes. Not far behind in second place was Matthew Gray (Reform) with 482 votes.

Reform’s David Fitzgerald was the winner of the Choppington and Hepscott seat, 75 votes ahead of Conservative Rachael Hogg in second. Martin Jackson of Reform won the Stakeford seat. The runner-up was Julie Foster (Labour).

One of the few bright spots for Labour was Pegswood, where Vicky Oakley won by 100 votes – with Christopher Croft of Reform in second.

Scott Dickinson and Liz Dunn of Labour retained their Druridge Bay and Lynemouth seats respectively.

In Ponteland, Tories Lyle Darwin, Richard Dodd and Veronica Jones retained their seats and Michaela Horncastle is the new Conservative councillor for Ponteland South with Heddon after former council leader Peter Jackson decided to step down.

Reform candidates finished second in each of the Ponteland wards.