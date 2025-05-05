Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Conservative Party once again has the majority of councillors on Morpeth Town Council following the election on May 1.

Results for town and parish councils in Northumberland were announced on Saturday morning. The vote numbers in the Morpeth Town Council wards where an election took place were as follows (those in bold were elected).

Kirkhill – Richard Wearmouth (Conservative) 963, Dorothy Moore (Liberal Democrats) 843, Jonathan Richardson (Conservative) 740, Charlotte Blundred (Conservative) 589, Shelley Piper (Conservative) 542, Pete Burns (Green Party) 508.

North – David Bawn (Conservative) 1036, Jan Rosen (Green Party) 974, Rachael Hogg (Conservative) 774, David Towns (Conservative) 774, Wendy Fail (Conservative) 746, Andreas Giazitzoglu (Conservative) 633.

Stobhill – Alison Byard (Liberal Democrats) 1082, Pat Elton (Conservative) 658, Patricia Fuller (Green Party) 590, Michael Air (Conservative) 557, Betty Bawn (Conservative) 551, Jade Crawford (Conservative) 476.

In addition, Ed Dungait (Conservative) was elected unopposed for the Northgate ward.

Coun Byard said: “I am delighted and honoured that Stobhill residents have given me the highest vote for my fourth term at Morpeth Town Council.

“A warm welcome to all my new colleagues, particularly my fellow Liberal Democrat Dorothy Moore.

“Now that the election is over, I hope we can all put politics aside and work together positively for the continued success of our beautiful historic town and great community.”