Conservatives once again have majority of Morpeth town councillors following election
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Results for town and parish councils in Northumberland were announced on Saturday morning. The vote numbers in the Morpeth Town Council wards where an election took place were as follows (those in bold were elected).
Kirkhill – Richard Wearmouth (Conservative) 963, Dorothy Moore (Liberal Democrats) 843, Jonathan Richardson (Conservative) 740, Charlotte Blundred (Conservative) 589, Shelley Piper (Conservative) 542, Pete Burns (Green Party) 508.
North – David Bawn (Conservative) 1036, Jan Rosen (Green Party) 974, Rachael Hogg (Conservative) 774, David Towns (Conservative) 774, Wendy Fail (Conservative) 746, Andreas Giazitzoglu (Conservative) 633.
Stobhill – Alison Byard (Liberal Democrats) 1082, Pat Elton (Conservative) 658, Patricia Fuller (Green Party) 590, Michael Air (Conservative) 557, Betty Bawn (Conservative) 551, Jade Crawford (Conservative) 476.
In addition, Ed Dungait (Conservative) was elected unopposed for the Northgate ward.
Coun Byard said: “I am delighted and honoured that Stobhill residents have given me the highest vote for my fourth term at Morpeth Town Council.
“A warm welcome to all my new colleagues, particularly my fellow Liberal Democrat Dorothy Moore.
“Now that the election is over, I hope we can all put politics aside and work together positively for the continued success of our beautiful historic town and great community.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.