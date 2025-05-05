Conservatives once again have majority of Morpeth town councillors following election

By Andrew Coulson
Published 5th May 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 5th May 2025, 12:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Conservative Party once again has the majority of councillors on Morpeth Town Council following the election on May 1.

Results for town and parish councils in Northumberland were announced on Saturday morning. The vote numbers in the Morpeth Town Council wards where an election took place were as follows (those in bold were elected).

Kirkhill – Richard Wearmouth (Conservative) 963, Dorothy Moore (Liberal Democrats) 843, Jonathan Richardson (Conservative) 740, Charlotte Blundred (Conservative) 589, Shelley Piper (Conservative) 542, Pete Burns (Green Party) 508.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

North – David Bawn (Conservative) 1036, Jan Rosen (Green Party) 974, Rachael Hogg (Conservative) 774, David Towns (Conservative) 774, Wendy Fail (Conservative) 746, Andreas Giazitzoglu (Conservative) 633.

Ballot box.Ballot box.
Ballot box.

Stobhill – Alison Byard (Liberal Democrats) 1082, Pat Elton (Conservative) 658, Patricia Fuller (Green Party) 590, Michael Air (Conservative) 557, Betty Bawn (Conservative) 551, Jade Crawford (Conservative) 476.

In addition, Ed Dungait (Conservative) was elected unopposed for the Northgate ward.

Coun Byard said: “I am delighted and honoured that Stobhill residents have given me the highest vote for my fourth term at Morpeth Town Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A warm welcome to all my new colleagues, particularly my fellow Liberal Democrat Dorothy Moore.

“Now that the election is over, I hope we can all put politics aside and work together positively for the continued success of our beautiful historic town and great community.”

Related topics:Conservative PartyMorpethGreen PartyLiberal DemocratsNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice