Conservatives launch bid for third term at the helm of Northumberland County Council

By James Robinson
Published 1st Apr 2025, 08:30 BST
Northumberland Conservatives have launched their election campaign as they bid to secure a third consecutive term in office.

The Tories have been the largest party in Northumberland since 2017, although they have spent the majority of that time leading a minority administration. The party’s campaign and manifesto was launched on Saturday in Morpeth.

Council leader Glen Sanderson unveiled six key pledges that included promises on roads and housing alongside local campaigners, councillors and candidates.

The Conservatives’ six pledges are as follows:

Northumberland Conservatives launch their local election campaign in Morpeth. Photo: Northumberland Conservatives.Northumberland Conservatives launch their local election campaign in Morpeth. Photo: Northumberland Conservatives.
Northumberland Conservatives launch their local election campaign in Morpeth. Photo: Northumberland Conservatives.

‘1. A well run council – Don’t risk mismanagement again and council tax rises of up to 10%. 2. Quality services – We have kept our promises to invest right across the county and deliver our pledges. 3. Roads to recovery – We will spend £130million on the county’s roads over the next four years. 4. Jobs for Northumberland – With a £110million Northumberland Growth Fund, we will create thousands of high quality, well paid jobs for Northumbrians. 5. Free parking – We will keep parking free in market towns across the county. 6. Homes for Northumbrians – We will continue to build affordable homes in the county while fighting Labour’s plans to concrete over the county’s greenbelt.’

Speaking after the launch, Coun Sanderson said: “We have kept our promises we made four years ago and we will keep them again if our residents give us their support on May 1st. We will fight Labour’s plan to concrete over the greenbelt.

“We will protect free parking in Northumberland. And we will spend £130million on the county’s roads.

“It is a huge honour to represent our residents and we take our responsibilities very seriously – so we have used your money sensibly to protect our frontline services, to invest in the future by bringing huge investment and jobs and improved our services across the board.

“There is more money coming into Northumberland than at any time in the past – it is a county that is leading the way and we will keep it that way.”

Voters will go to the polls to elect all 69 councillors for the council for the next four years. The campaign launch follow’s Labour’s last week.

