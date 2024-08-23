Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Conservatives have held a county council by-election in Northumberland less than two months after an unprecedented wipe-out in the county at parliamentary level.

Tory candidate Alan Smith received more than 40% of all votes cast in a strong performance from the party. Labour’s James Gillooly came second, while Reform UK’s Mark David Owen came third.

It means the Conservatives remain the largest party on the council with 33 seats. However, they remain one short of an overall majority.

Voters across the county will go to the polls once again in May, with every seat up for grabs. Unlike other councils in the North East, elections in Northumberland are only held once every four years.

Newly elected Cramlington Eastfield councillor Alan Smith. Photo: James Robinson/NCJ Media.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service following his victory, the newly elected Coun Smith hailed the work of his local Conservative colleagues.

He said: “I’m incredibly grateful to my campaign manager and to my campaign team who put in a lot of work – I’ve had a lot of help from people and I want to express my thanks to them.

“The point I was trying to make on the doorstep – we have been hurt because of the performance of the Conservative Government, but as a local county council we have delivered for residents.”

Described by the party as a “well-known environmental activist and litter picker”, Coun Smith has lived in Cramlington for 35 years, and is known for his work on a variety of community projects. He is also a retired NHS mental health support worker.

The full result was as follows:

Libby Cripps (IND) – 67Paul Evans (Green) – 22Dawn Furness (IND) – 6James Gillooly (LAB) – 371Andy McGregor (LDEM) – 23Mark David Owen (REF) – 177Alan Smith (CON) – 513

The election was triggered following the resignation of Coun Christine Dunbar. Coun Dunbar, who was first elected in 2017, stepped down in June from both her county and town council seat. Her husband, Norman Dunbar, also stepped down from his town council seat, with new councillors for both seats also elected on the night.

There was more success there for the Conservatives, with Coun Smith also elected to the town council alongside fellow Tory Mark Morris.