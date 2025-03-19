Conservatives announce candidate for much-changed Longhoughton ward at council elections

A county councillor will contest a much-changed seat at the upcoming elections.

Wendy Pattison has been chosen to represent the Conservatives in the Longhoughton ward at the Northumberland County Council elections on May 1.

Following local government review Longhoughton ward becomes a purely coastal seat, gaining Alnmouth and Lesbury parishes from the Alnwick seat.

It loses Ellingham parish to the Bamburgh division, Edlingham parish to the Alnwick Hostpur division, and Hedgeley and Eglingham parishes to the Wooler division.

Cllr Wendy Pattison.

Cllr Pattison was first elected in 2017.

She said: "I wholeheartedly welcome the new addition of the coastal villages of Lesbury and Alnmouth to the Longhoughton division. They are two amazingly vibrant and caring communities and they will be a privilege to represent if I am lucky enough to be re-elected.

“I am of course extremely sad to say goodbye to the four rural parishes of Edlingham, Ellingham, Hedgeley and Eglingham. They leave behind some very happy memories of the last eight years."