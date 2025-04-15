Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch visits Northumberland ahead of local elections
The leader of the opposition was in the town’s Eastfields area on Thursday as the Conservatives look to retain control of Northumberland County Council next month. The Tories have been the largest party in the county since 2017.
Local press were not invited to attend and Ms Badenoch did not take any questions. In a statement issued after the visit, she accused the current Labour Government of taking the North East for granted.
She said: “It was great to support Northumberland Conservatives ahead of the Local Elections on 1 May. Conservative councils like Northumberland deliver better services for lower taxes.
“Meanwhile, this Labour Government is taking the North East for granted. On Thursday, I spoke to people who told me they had lost their jobs as a direct result of the National Insurance increase.
“From snatching winter fuel payments, to the assault on businesses with the Jobs Tax, Labour are making everything worse. Don’t just hope for a better run council, vote for one on 1 May – vote Conservative.”
Council tax payers in Northumberland pay on average £1,825.46 in council tax to the county council itself, with the adult social care precept and the contribution to the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner increasing this to £2,366.84 – the national average is £2,236.
The Tories have implemented the maximum increase in council tax allowed without a referendum each year they have been in office.
Leading councillors argue residents receive additional services from the council for their money, including free car parking and investment in education and leisure facilities.
Responding to Ms Badenoch’s comments, a Labour spokesperson said: “Labour is listening to people in Northumberland – unlike her party, which in July last year saw a total wipeout in the General Election in the County.
“Northumberland has had enough of the Tories, and now after 14 years of chaos, Labour is cleaning up the mess they left behind and fixing the foundations of the country.”
