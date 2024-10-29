Concerns raised over manner of scrutiny on key council decisions in Northumberland

Labour councillors in Northumberland have once again raised concerns over the way key decisions are scrutinised.

Since 2022, committees review decisions taken by the council’s ruling cabinet. It followed criticism of the previous process in the damning Max Caller review into governance at the council.

Committees previously looked at decisions in the lead-up to cabinet meetings, with some scrutiny taking place the day before the executive met. However, Labour members remain unhappy with the new model.

In May, Labour councillors voiced concerns that decisions were taken by a “one-sided” Tory-led cabinet – and now the row has reignited.

Speaking at a recent licensing committee meeting, Cllr Alex Wallace said: “How can an administration made up of one party, and mainly from one town, make decisions for all four corners of the county.”

Labour leader Cllr Scott Dickinson added: “The council doesn’t give opposition members the opportunity to scrutinise decisions – it’s like a dictatorship. Pre-scrutiny doesn’t happen much and post scrutiny comes after decisions have been made.

“The majority of decisions can’t be reversed. Pre-scrutiny is the only way to involve other members.

“Furthermore, all of the scrutiny chairs are from one party, and the cabinet is closed and the opposition are not invited. Opposition and scrutiny does have a role to play.

“For me, the processes of the council need reform from top to bottom. We need to be more inclusive with partners and the public – other councils have places on scrutiny for outside members.

“Having constructive scrutiny is something I would hope to bring back, because that’s how good decisions are made.”

Responding, the council’s deputy leader Cllr Richard Wearmouth said: “What scrutiny does is scrutinise decisions made by the administration – it doesn’t make decisions.

“Councillors have the chance to really change policy – there has been some great stuff from the committees where we have actually adopted policies that they have suggested.”

Cllr Wearmouth gave the example of increased spending on highways maintenance and gully cleaning following a report by communities and place scrutiny chairman Nick Oliver at cabinet this month.

He continued: “I can’t think of a time in the previous seven years where we have looked at work scrutiny has done and changed policy as a result.

“Labour seem to have a bee in their bonnet about this subject but the changes to our scrutiny committees were made to reflect the comments made by various external reviews of the council by expert third parties. They give councillors a much greater ability to shape the debate and influence policy direction.

“That is the reason the vast majority of councils in the UK run their committees along the lines we have adopted and to that end the changes are to the advantage of the residents we all represent.”