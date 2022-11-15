Residents in Longhorsley and some communities around Felton, currently part of the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency, face the prospect of being moved into the Hexham constituency.

The proposal has caused consternation and bemusement in equal measure.

Cllr Glen Sanderson, leader of Northumberland County Council and ward member for Longhorsley, said: “I have had concerns about this from local people and I understand the way they feel.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative MP for Berwick Upon Tweed

"Longhorsley has always looked to Morpeth and to Alnwick - not to Hexham which is a significant way away.

“Local characteristics and place affinity must be more crucial in my view to just making up the numbers - and local residents do care about this and need to have a voice.

“That is why I will be making my feelings known about this specifically, and the council will be responding formally.”

The Boundary Commission for England’s (BCE) final plans, revised from a previous version unveiled in summer 2021, aim to ensure each constituency has a similar sized electorate of around 73,000.

New constituency boundary proposals.

Norman Douglas, chairman of Longhorsley Parish Council, added: “From a personal point of view, I don’t think it makes a lot of sense.

"The nearest associations we have are with Longframlington and Morpeth and they would become part of a different constituency, while Felton effectively gets split in two.

"The proposals can only add a few hundred voters so I can’t imagine it really helps at all.”

The proposals would also see the town of Morpeth, along with Pegswood, move into the Berwick-upon-Tweed constituency, which would be renamed Berwick and Morpeth.

The proposed Berwick and Morpeth constituency.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan had previously called on decision makers to include Alnwick in the new name but this was rejected by the BCE.

The BCE, reporting its proposals, states: ‘The initial proposals would join Berwick and Morpeth together, reflecting the primarily north/south links, and particularly the A1

‘The proposed Berwick and Morpeth constituency did divide opinions, with some residents unhappy that Longhorsley ward would be separated from the town of Morpeth

‘Ultimately, however, the assistant commissioners felt there was not a strong enough case to recommend either moving the whole of Longhorsley ward into a constituency including Morpeth or splitting the ward.

Longhorsley.

‘The assistant commissioners considered the responses in relation to the name of the Berwick and Morpeth constituency, but did not feel that there was sufficient justification to either add a third population centre to the name, or take a more generalised approach to the name.

‘We agree with these recommendations, and therefore propose no revision to the composition or name of the Berwick and Morpeth constituency, as initially proposed.’

Elsewhere, the Blyth Valley seat would be divided up between a new Cramlington and Killingworth constituency and a Blyth and Ashington seat, which also includes a good chunk of the Wansbeck constituency, which would be abolished.

The villages of Callerton and Throckley – as well as Newcastle International Airport – would be moved into the Hexham constituency.