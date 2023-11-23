Christian Climate Action to hold a prayer vigil in Berwick in relation to climate change
It will take place from 11am at one of the constituency offices of Anne-Marie Trevelyan (203 Berwick Workspace) as they are asking her and other MPs to reflect on the loss and damage caused by the climate crisis on the poorest in the world and ahead of COP28 (United Nations Climate Change Conference) to press the Government that the UK will honour its commitment to loss and damage funding.
Christian Climate Action says the poorest nations that are least responsible for the impacts of climate change face the severest impacts.
Governments agreed to create an international Loss and Damage Fund last year at COP27, but the group believes this has lost momentum and commitments to loss and damage financing need to be met so that vulnerable communities are recompensed for the severe impacts of climate change that they suffer – loss of life, livelihoods, communities, health, economies, culture and security.
Members are calling on the UK to take the opportunity to push negotiations forward and make tangible commitments at COP28.
One of the North East members, Anne Blair-Vincent, said: “It feels particularly apt to hold our vigil in Berwick as Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan holds the office of Minister of State (Indo-Pacific); a region where people are already living on the frontline of the climate emergency.”