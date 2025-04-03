Charity warns disability benefit cuts will drive more North Northumberland residents into poverty

By Clara Margotin, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 13:21 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 13:22 BST
One in 10 working age people in North Northumberland are claiming disability benefits, new research suggests.

Research by think tank More in Common, using figures from the Department for Work and Pensions and the Office for National Statistics, suggests 9.3% of the working age population in the North Northumberland parliamentary constituency was claiming Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or LCWRA benefits in August 2024.

The Government announced reforms to the welfare system in the Spring Budget last month, including tightening eligibility for PIP, and replacing the Universal Credit Limited Capability for Work and Work-Related Activity with a new UC health element.

Analysis of the figures by poverty charity Joseph Rowntree Foundation found constituencies where the Government's proposed cuts will likely hit the most are where the largest share of people are claiming working-age health-related benefits.

Disability benefit cuts.Disability benefit cuts.
Katie Schmuecker, principal policy adviser at the poverty charity Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: "It's little surprise that people think these deep cuts to disability benefits are a bad idea.

"The public wants a social security system that is there for them when they need it, and that includes being sick or disabled."

She added the disability benefits cuts will impact former industrial and coastal constituencies the most, saying up to one in five working age adults rely on these payments in some areas.

She warned: "MPs must understand many of their constituents are already going without the essentials on a routine basis.

"These cuts will drive many more people deeper into poverty than will be helped into jobs by the Government's increased employment support."

