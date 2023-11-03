Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Applications to vote by post and proxy in an election now require a national insurance number to be provided.

This is due to a change to electoral law which requires electors to verify their identity when making an application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electors will have the option to apply for a postal vote, (and some types of proxy vote) via a new central government online system.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Changes to postal and proxy voting.

Postal voters will also need to reapply to vote by post every three years and will receive a reminder when their renewal is due.

There will be some changes to proxy voting too – electors will only be able to act as a proxy for up to two people living in the UK. Electors voting on behalf of UK voters who live overseas can act as a proxy for up to four people.