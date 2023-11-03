News you can trust since 1854
Changes to postal and proxy voting

Changes to postal and proxy voting have been introduced.
By Ian Smith
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 15:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:29 GMT
Applications to vote by post and proxy in an election now require a national insurance number to be provided.

This is due to a change to electoral law which requires electors to verify their identity when making an application.

Electors will have the option to apply for a postal vote, (and some types of proxy vote) via a new central government online system.

Changes to postal and proxy voting.
Postal voters will also need to reapply to vote by post every three years and will receive a reminder when their renewal is due.

There will be some changes to proxy voting too – electors will only be able to act as a proxy for up to two people living in the UK. Electors voting on behalf of UK voters who live overseas can act as a proxy for up to four people.

For further details call 01670 624844, or email [email protected]