Green Party leader Carla Denyer MP visited Northumberland over the weekend (April 12 – 13) to see the reception that Green candidates are receiving on doorsteps.

Ahead of the local elections, the MP visited Northumberland towns to support the Green Party campaigns across the county. In Morpeth, she accompanied candidate Jan Rosen as they canvassed voters in part of the Morpeth North ward.

Here, she she was keen to hear residents concerns, and was grateful for Jan’s insights into the current crisis in the steel industry, based on his ongoing experience working as a consultant engineer.

In Acklington and Amble, she joined candidate Ivor Rackham, a well-known local photographer, chatting to residents and hearing concerns about the cost of living crisis, the need for better bus services, and about the loss of housing to second homes and holiday lets.

Carla Denyer MP said: “It’s really good to see Green candidates engaging with residents on their doorsteps – this is something that we do better than the other political parties, and it is where we can start to rebuild the public trust that national and international politicians have been eroding in recent years.

“Each year sees an increase in the number of Green councillors in the North East, and Jan, Ivor and our other candidates are working hard to make sure that trend continues this year, so that there is a stronger voice in County Hall.

"It’s clear that so many people feel let down by the Tories and by Labour, and Greens are offering an alternative that is forward-looking and positive, rather than an alternative based on fear and scapegoating.”