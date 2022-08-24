Campaigners call for retention of Berwick railway station ticket office

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening hours were reduced earlier this year and there are concerns that many ticket offices across the UK network could eventually close.

Members of the Rail Unions, Berwick upon Tweed Trade Union Council and other activists from both sides of the border picketed outside the station on Tuesday morning.

Leaflets were issued and passengers signed a petition.

Campaigners at Berwick railway station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...