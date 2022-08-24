News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Campaigners call for retention of Berwick railway station ticket office

Campaigners have called for Berwick railway station’s ticket office to be retained.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 10:42 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 10:44 am

Opening hours were reduced earlier this year and there are concerns that many ticket offices across the UK network could eventually close.

Members of the Rail Unions, Berwick upon Tweed Trade Union Council and other activists from both sides of the border picketed outside the station on Tuesday morning.

Leaflets were issued and passengers signed a petition.

Campaigners at Berwick railway station.

Most Popular

Carol Robson, from Carlisle, said: “Face to face communication with a human being is so important. No machine can match that. We need people to answer questions and help with problems.”

Berwick