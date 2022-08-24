Campaigners call for retention of Berwick railway station ticket office
Campaigners have called for Berwick railway station’s ticket office to be retained.
Opening hours were reduced earlier this year and there are concerns that many ticket offices across the UK network could eventually close.
Members of the Rail Unions, Berwick upon Tweed Trade Union Council and other activists from both sides of the border picketed outside the station on Tuesday morning.
Leaflets were issued and passengers signed a petition.
Carol Robson, from Carlisle, said: “Face to face communication with a human being is so important. No machine can match that. We need people to answer questions and help with problems.”