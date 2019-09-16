Calls for more parking in popular Northumberland coastal village as visitor numbers grow

Parking in Bamburgh.

Bamburgh, with its majestic castle and beach, has always been a popular place but numbers have increased as more and more tourists flock to the Northumberland coast.

The main car park is often full to capacity in the peak summer months and on bank holiday weekends.

It has led to parking congestion in the centre of the village, particularly on Front Street, Lucker Road and The Wynding, the narrow road leading to the golf course.

Parish councillors have now called for two new car parks to be built on the outskirts to reduce traffic congestion in the core. Fields on Lucker Road and The Wynding were suggested.

They have put the request among their priorities for inclusion in Northumberland County Council’s Local Transport Plan (LTP) for 2020/21.

At the September parish council meeting, several residents raised concerns about safety on The Wynding when people park there to make their way to the beach.

“It’ll come to the fore if someone has a heart attack on the beach and an ambulance can’t get through,” said parish council vice chairman Andy Bardgett.

Double yellow lines were discussed as a possibility but it was felt that it would only shift the problem elsewhere.

There were also calls for improved signage around the village to direct people towards appropriate parking.

A temporary 28-day private car park at Glebe Field has been a success but there are complications.

Coun Bardgett said: “That car park has worked and been well used this year and the castle were hoping to turn it into a more permanent car park but the AONB have objected to that and the county archaeologist has objected, even though they weren’t going to change it from a grass field.”

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, Bamburgh ward county councillor, said: “We are still working with the (castle) estates to try and get the Glebe Field as a permanent car park. That will be the only thing that solves it.”