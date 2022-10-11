Coun Jeff Watson pictured in his Amble West with Warkworth ward. Picture by Jane Coltman.

A Northumberland county councillor has come under fire for his views on poverty after claiming he doesn’t see “people dying on the streets”.

A video of Coun Jeff Watson discussing poverty with Guardian columnist and left-wing activist Owen Jones at the Conservative Party conference began circulating on social media last week.

The cabinet member, who represents Amble West with Warkworth and is the council’s cabinet member for healthy lives, denied the UK had issues with malnutrition as he did not see “people dying on the streets” in his area.

Told by Mr Jones that three million people were at risk of malnutrition in Britain, Coun Watson said: “I don’t see it. I don’t see it in my home town, I don’t see people dying on the streets of malnutrition.”

Asked whether that meant he lived in a bubble, Coun Watson replied: “No I don’t think so, because I live in Northumberland and the south east of Northumberland is one of the most deprived parts of the country.

“Yes they have got some difficulties but they’re not starving. People aren’t starving in the streets, they haven’t got rickets.”

When Mr Jones pointed out that many charities had reported cases of parents skipping meals in order to feed their children, and asked whether Coun Watson believed those reports, he said: “I find it hard to believe.”

The clip has drawn considerable criticism from the Conservative councillor’s political opponents.

Wansbeck’s Labour MP Ian Lavery called for Coun Watson to resign from his cabinet position.

In a letter to council leader Glen Sanderson, he wrote: “To be frank, I found the video to be a disgrace. The levels of child poverty in the North East is growing rapidly, to the point where we have the highest levels of child poverty in the country.

“In their annual report for 2021 the Wansbeck Valley Food Bank show they have once again experienced their highest ever levels of demand. Doctors in my constituency have visited my office in recent months in a state of shock and fear at the health crisis they see developing in the most deprived pockets in our communities caused by such stark levels of poverty that are sadly endemic in certain areas across the region.

“I am sure you will share my disgust both at the views expressed by Cllr Watson in this video as well as the tone in which he delivers them. If these are in fact the views that Coun Watson holds, I do not believe he is fit to remain in position as the Portfolio Holder for Health Lives.

“It is in the interest of the people in my constituency and the rest of Northumberland that Coun Watson is replaced with someone who is willing to engage with the facts and reality of the situation that so many people in our communities face.”