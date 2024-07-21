Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Opposition councillors have called for greater transparency regarding decisions about the future of Museums Northumberland after the matter was discussed by cabinet members behind closed doors.

At a meeting of the Northumberland County Council’s cabinet last week, it was revealed that the council is exploring new ways of delivering the county’s museum service.

Museums Northumberland currently operates sites across the county, including the Woodhorn Museum in Ashington, Hexham’s Old Gaol, and Morpeth’s Chantry Bagpipe Museum.

The report looked at a number of different options and concluded that two “headline” options remained, to outsource the service to a charitable trust or other not-for profit organisation or to bring the service in house.

Woodhorn Museum in Ashington is among those managed by Museums Northumberland. (Photo by LDRS)

The in-house options also include a partnership approach with other local authorities. However, much of the discussion at cabinet took place in private session.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Jeff Watson said: “The purpose of this report is to give an update on where we are and what we are doing. The recommendations will be in private so I cannot discuss the outcome.

“We were asked some time ago to receive a report on preferred model. We commissioned an independent review of our cultural investment in Northumberland.

“We were asked to look at five options, to continue outsourcing to a dedicated charitable trust; outsource to another not for profit organisation; revert to an in-house model run by the local authority; a contract relationship with a private commercial organisation; or to cease operations.

“Hopefully we will be happy to see the way forward provided by this report. I think that is all I can say.”

The remaining part of the discussion was held privately, with the council explaining that this was due to the fact it contained “information relating to the financial or business affairs of any particular person”.

Cllr Scott Dickinson, leader of the Labour opposition group on the county council, called for more transparency on the discussions.

He said: “This is a single-handed decision without engagement of the council or any scrutiny process on the future of Museums Northumberland. We are being locked out of decision making on huge, strategic county issues once again by a minority administration.”

Cllr Georgina Hill, the Independent councillor for the Berwick East ward, was also concerned.

She said: “This process is completely devoid of any transparency, proper scrutiny or consultation. It very much appears that the cabinet are attempting to sneak through the ending of Museums Northumberland’s contract.

“I am sure that residents will be unhappy, both with the secretive process and the idea itself.”

But council leader Glen Sanderson defended his administration’s actions, and insisted that opposition members would have a chance to scrutinise any decisions.

He said: “It cannot go to scrutiny because a decision has not been made yet. We want to look at the options that we have.

“That is as far as we have got. There is nothing to scrutinise until we know what option we might take.

“It is all about providing value for money. We have not made any decision yet.”