Boris Johnson appears a little confused with his North East geography following campaign visit to the region

Hitting the campaign trail ahead of this week’s local elections, Boris Johnson had visited Hartlepool Nuclear Power Station on Bank Holiday Monday morning before moving on to meeting residents on a Washington housing estate and then enjoying chips and ice cream on the Whitley Bay seafront.

In a since deleted tweet, the Prime Minister said: "It was a fantastic day to be out campaigning in Teesside, where we’re delivering a massive programme of investment as part of our plan to level up the whole of the UK. Remember to vote Conservatives this Thursday for Conservative councillors who keep your council tax low."

However, the tweet was posted alongside a photograph of him in Whitley Bay, which is in North Tyneside. The tweet has since been changed and reposted to say the “North East” instead of Teesside but the apparent mistake didn’t go unnoticed by rival MPs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to get a little confused about his North East geography following a visit to the region. Picture: Hollie Adams/PA

Labour MP for Houghton & Sunderland South, Bridget Phillipson, tweeted: “Teesside, Tyneside, all the same to him. He doesn’t even know where he is. Britain deserves better. On Thursday, vote Labour.”