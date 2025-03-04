Blyth is to receive up to £20m of funding and support over the next decade as part of a new Government plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is one of 75 towns across the country getting a share of £1.5 billion to foster stronger, better connected and healthier communities.

New neighbourhood boards will bring together residents and businesses to decide how to spend the money in their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They can choose from options ranging from repairs to pavements and high streets, to setting up low-cost community grocers providing low-cost alternatives when shopping for essentials, as well as co-operatives or even neighbourhood watches.

Blyth town centre.

This is the latest step in the government’s ambitious Plan for Change missions to grow the UK economy, deliver safer streets and create opportunities for everyone.

The Plan for Neighbourhoods doubles the scope of the types of projects that can benefit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner MP added: “For years, too many neighbourhoods have been starved of investment, despite their potential to thrive and grow. Communities across the UK have so much to offer – rich cultural capital, unique heritage but most of all, an understanding of their own neighbourhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will do things differently, our fully funded Plan for Neighbourhoods puts local people in the driving seat of their potential, having control of where the Whitehall cash goes – what issues they want to tackle, where they want to regenerate and what growth they want turbocharge.”

Cllr Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland Labour said: “This is fantastic news for Blyth and Northumberland.

"At a time when the people of Blyth are deeply concerned about the future direction of their town, the Labour Government is providing much-needed funding to support further regeneration, particularly in the town's offerings.

“The most important aspect for me is that the voices of the people are heard. I can guarantee that if Labour wins the county council elections in May, this funding will be directed toward Blyth, in partnership with the community. Locals will no longer feel as though decisions are being made without their input.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am delighted by this announcement. This Labour Government and our Northumberland Labour team are committed to prioritising local people to ensure the county can thrive. We are backing this commitment with financial support, not just words.

“I look forward to collaborating with the teams, as well as local councillors, to ensure we can incorporate public opinion and deliver real retail, leisure, and health opportunities in Blyth.”

Minister for Local Growth and Building Safety, Alex Norris MP, said: “When our local neighbourhoods thrive, the rest of the country thrives too. That’s why we are empowering communities to take control of their futures and create the regeneration and growth they want to see.

“Our Plan for Neighbourhoods we will deliver long-term funding that will bolster that inner community spirit in us all and relight the fires in corners of the UK that have for too long been left fighting for survival.

“This, along with our ambitious reforms to streamline the planning system, devolve powers and strengthen workers’ rights, will help get places and people thriving once again.”