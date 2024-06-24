Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When the Blyth Valley constituency was the third in the country to declare in 2019, it was a sign of things to come.

The red wall seat was one targeted by Boris Johnson’s campaign, and the Conservative victory there, the first in the seat’s history, was a shattering of all well-known political certainties that continued throughout the night. But five years on, things have changed dramatically.

The Blyth Valley seat was abolished in the Boundary Commission’s review of constituencies, with the town itself now in the new constituency of Blyth and Ashington. Ian Levy, the Conservative who won the seat, will not be standing this year, instead following two-thirds of his former constituency to Cramlington and Killingworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maureen Levy, his wife, will be standing in his stead. The polls suggest she will have a tough time securing a Conservative victory, but polls can be misleading. What do people on the town’s streets really think?

Jim and Jane Gleadow at Blyth Beach in Northumberland. (Photo by LDRS)

Shelia Storey said: “I haven’t made my mind up yet. If Keir Starmer says he is going to increase council tax, I will vote Conservative. I did last time.

“I don’t like the fact that Keir’s going to put VAT on private schools. The size of classes in primary schools will go up.”

Blyth has benefited from significant investment since 2019, including the £90m Energising Blyth scheme. However, not all of the changes have proved popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure of Keel Row Shopping Centre was frequently criticised by residents, while plans for a cinema and cultural hub were met with a lukewarm reaction.

Amy Green also voted Conservative in 2019 but, like Shelia, she was conflicted about her choice on July 4.

She said: “There is some I agree with and some I don’t. They say what we want to hear.

“In Blyth, there has been a lot of improvements in terms of how the town looks, it’s now a lovely place to look at, but there’s nothing here. It’s still a drive-through town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I go to Cramlington for my shopping. I voted Conservative last time, but I’ve always been Labour before that. I don’t feel they’re offering anything more that would sway me.”

Similarly, Danielle Clough added: “I voted Labour last time, but I haven’t made my mind up yet. I don’t think there’s a one size fits all for me.”

Elsewhere, Jim Gleadow was concerned that neither party was prepared to do enough for working people amid the impact of the cost of living crisis.

He said: “For the working man, it doesn’t matter which way you vote, they’ve done nothing for the working man. The Conservatives have never even increased the tax threshold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s tough. I don’t know if I will even vote, I really don’t. I just think, for the working man, there’s nothing for us.

“Whenever they do give us something, they take something else away.”

Jayne Gleadow was critical of the leaders of the Conservative Party in recent years.

She said: “Boris has caused a lot of bother. Sunak is suddenly very vocal, but D-Day was horrendous. What was he thinking? That was very important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Things aren’t going to change. All we spend our money on now is bills and food.”

And while Dennis Dowson was determined not to vote Tory, he was also unconvinced by Labour.

He said: “I’m definitely not voting Tory – but it’s a case of meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

“The legacy of Sunak and Hunt is personal tax allowance frozen until 2028. People are going to pay more tax.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Blyth town centre, Graeme Scholick was unimpressed by the town’s levelling up projects.

He said: “As long as Labour get back in, I’m happy. I’ve lived in the Blyth area for most of my life.

“I’m not being funny, but the cinema is going to be a novelty for three months and then I bet there will be nobody going in.

“It seems to be a complete waste of time and effort. Blyth will end up going back the way it was, a ghost town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think if Labour get in, they should put in an iron-clad system in place so there’s no comebacks and that everything progresses forward, rather than going round and round in circles.

"No sooner is Labour getting their head above water, the Tories knock it on the head and we’re back to where we where 20-odd years ago.”