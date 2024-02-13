Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of Northumberland County Council’s cabinet unanimously agreed to push ahead with plans to create the investment zone at a meeting on Tuesday, February 13.

The proposal, backed with £160m in Government funding, covers sites in Blyth, Sunderland, County Durham, and the Tyne corridor.

It aims to boost the region’s existing expertise in advanced manufacturing, electric vehicle production, battery manufacturing, the offshore wind sector and advanced low-carbon materials.

Areas in and around the Port of Blyth, known as Energy Central, will benefit from the investment. (Photo by Port of Blyth)

Sites in the investment zone will benefit from a mix of tax incentives and infrastructure investment.

Speaking at the meeting, council leader Glen Sanderson said: “This will provide opportunities for investment in the North East as a whole.

“The government has come forward with these proposals along with eight other areas. It is a great opportunity for the future and I’m grateful to the government for funding this.”

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Conservative candidate for the North East mayoral election, added: “It is an absolutely fantastic thing coming here for the North East.

“We are looking at £160m from the government. We really need to speak about this because there are a lot of people in the North East who still do not know that all this funding is coming.

“Speak to business and manufacturing, and they say it is the most important thing that has happened since the invention of the steam engine.”