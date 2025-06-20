A Northumberland Labour MP has slammed the Government’s proposed welfare reforms and said he is committed to opposing them.

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery feels the controversial changes would make his constituents poor, and said he would oppose the plans “with every fibre of his being”.

Plans outline how the Government will reform the welfare system to save almost £5 billion, with the vast majority coming via cuts to personal independence payments.

However, campaigners have warned that the reforms will drive “millions” of disabled people into “even deeper poverty” and accused the Government of “demonising and punishing disabled people”.

Mr Lavery said: “The so-called “Pathways to Work” Bill, which will strip up to 800,000 people of their PIP, was published following months of speculation.

“Despite earlier suggestions that it would be significantly revised in response to public concern, many of the most worrying proposals remain unchanged. Communities like the ones I represent continue to feel the lasting impact of the decline of heavy industry.

“We are dealing with the consequences every day—industrial diseases, widespread poverty, and a mental health crisis. For many, Personal Independence Payment (PIP) is not a luxury but a lifeline—something that makes everyday life possible.

“I was not elected to this place to make my constituents poorer, and I will oppose this bill with every fibre of my being.”

It comes after Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner refused to rule out punishing rebellious MPs during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

The Government has pointed out that the number of PIP awards has more than doubled since the pandemic, with 34,000 new awards every month. This has reportedly been driven by a substantial increase in the number of people who report anxiety and depression as their main condition. Before the pandemic (in 2019), 2,500 people a month were awarded PIP for these conditions, this has more than tripled to 8,200 a month in 2023.

The Office for Budget Responsibility say that round 90% of people currently claiming PIP will continue to receive it following the changes.

A spokeswoman for the Department for Work and Pensions said: “The vast majority of people who are currently getting PIP will continue to receive it.

“We’re creating a sustainable welfare system that genuinely supports sick and disabled people while always protecting those who need it most.”