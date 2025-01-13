Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northumberland MP has criticised ‘disgraceful’ abuse targeted at his family, staff and himself after calls for another national inquiry into rape and sexual abuse gangs were voted down in Parliament.

Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery revealed he had been the subject of attacks following a vote on the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

A Conservative Party amendment to the bill included a demand for a new national inquiry into grooming gangs. Labour criticised the move and warned it could stop legislation progressing through Parliament.

The Tories have also been accused of ‘bandwagon jumping’, with the amendment tabled following calls from X and Tesla owner Elon Musk for a new, national inquiry into child sexual abuse despite a seven-year independent review led by Alexis Jay concluding in 2022.

In a statement on social media, Mr Lavery wrote: “The abuse that has been directed at myself, my family and my staff since the vote in Parliament on the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill has been nothing short of disgraceful.

“It is truly appalling to see any suggestion that myself or my colleagues are attempting to silence victims of horrific crimes. Those propagating these appalling lies should be ashamed of themselves.

“Since becoming a Member of Parliament, two of my Parliamentary colleagues have been murdered. The current atmosphere being stoked up by malicious actors risks more lives being lost.

“In 2014 with cross party support and independent inquiry into child sexual abuse was launched. Over seven years it engaged with 7,000 victims and survivors, processed 2 million pages of evidence, and published 61 reports and publications.

“The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill which passed last night will save parents money, it will feed hungry children with free breakfast clubs, it will reform academy schools and it will introduce a power to cap the profits made by children’s social care providers. The amendment proposed by the Conservatives would not have done anything for those subjected to horrific crimes and instead seen all the benefits in the bill lost.

“Child sexual abuse and exploitation are the most vile and horrific of crimes. They should be treat as such, not used to spread disgraceful smears whilst attempting to sink a bill that will make a huge difference to the lives of countless children in the Blyth and Ashington constituency.”