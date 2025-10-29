Blyth and Ashington MP Ian Lavery has called to ensure communities across the UK have access to in-person banking services.

On October 29 at Prime Minister’s Questions, referencing the closure of banks in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, Guidepost, Bedlington and Blyth, Lavery stressed the need to support those most affected — including the elderly and disabled.

Lavery said: “While I welcome the government’s commitment to delivering 350 banking hubs, it’s clear that more needs to be done.

“Bedlington and Blyth were deemed not to meet the current criteria, yet they’ve been left without any high street banking provision. We must ensure that no community is left behind.”

Lavery also highlighted the impact on local businesses, many of which rely on nearby banking services to manage cash deposits and financial transactions.

In response, the Prime Minister thanked Mr Lavery for raising the issue and acknowledged the importance of banking access for communities and businesses.

He confirmed that 350 banking hubs is not a cap, and that a relevant minister would follow up to explore how the programme could be expanded further.

Lavery’s comments follow a parliamentary debate earlier this year, where he outlined the limitations of the current regulatory framework.

He is now calling for: a review of the impact of bank closures on local communities and businesses, amendments to legislation to protect face-to-face banking services and an ambitious expansion of banking hubs, with funding contributions from the banking sector.

Ian Lavery has now launched a petition urging the government to strengthen protections for in-person banking and ensure banking hubs are rolled out in every community that needs them.