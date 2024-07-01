Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The famous North East contest to see who might declare the first result of the general election appears to be hotting up once again, with Blyth and Ashington a potential contender on July 4.

North East ballot counters have long been known as the quickest in the country, with Sunderland making the first declaration at every election from 1992 to 2015 before rivals in Newcastle took the accolade on the last two occasions.

The expectation this year had been that Newcastle was very much out of the picture, with the new Northumberland seat of Blyth and Ashington tipped as a front runner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, on Thursday evening Newcastle City Council heavily revised the anticipated declaration times it had been briefing on in recent weeks.

Blyth and Ashington will join the race to be the first seat to declare. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

While Newcastle’s first declaration times in 2017 and 2019 came in within 90 minutes of polls closing, at 11.01pm and 11.27pm respectively, officials initially said they did not expect to declare the winner of the Newcastle Central and West seat until around 1.15am on Friday, July 5.

Civic centre bosses have now reversed that cautious stance, telling the media that a first result could be expected around midnight and all three of the city’s seats complete by 1am.

The city council insists, as most always tend to in public, that it is not trying to declare first and that accuracy is the priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Civic centre sources pointed to a high postal vote return so far, meaning that counting can be done more quickly on the night while waiting for other ballot boxes to arrive, as one factor behind the revised estimate, but warned that there is still much uncertainty.

In Sunderland, the Houghton and Sunderland South constituency could be called around 11.30pm, which is the same estimate being given for Blyth and Ashington.

The election team in Northumberland were tipped as the quickest in 2019, but the need for a recount as Conservative Ian Levy claimed a shock victory in Blyth Valley delayed their announcement.

It is also known that top election administrator Bill Crawford, the man who led Sunderland’s rapid counts for years and subsequently masterminded Newcastle’s success, will be on hand in Blyth on July 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tynemouth could also get its result in first, after North Tyneside’s counters were the first in the region to finalise their results in the recent mayoral and PCC elections.

Due to boundary changes, the borough has only one relatively compact constituency from which it will receive ballots.

Gateshead Central and Whickham has also been mentioned as an outside possibility. While Gateshead Council has offered an official estimate of 2am for that seat, a result is thought to be likely well before then.