Blyth among 55 towns to receive new regeneration funding, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces

Blyth has been named as one of 55 towns to receive a share of the government’s new £1.1b regeneration fund.
By Craig Buchan
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 11:52 BST
The town will receive £20m over a ten-year period and a ‘town board’ formed of community leaders, business owners, and politicians will decide how the money is spent.

The policy was announced ahead of The Conservatives party conference this week.

Ian Levy, Conservative MP for Blyth Valley, said: “I am delighted that Blyth has been selected as one of the first 55 towns to benefit from the Conservative government’s new Long-Term Plan for Towns, securing a brighter future for residents.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at The Conservatives party conference in Manchester. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at The Conservatives party conference in Manchester. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
People across Blyth Valley will be delighted to hear Blyth is getting the support it deserves, showing the Conservative government’s levelling up agenda in action.”

A new Department for Levelling Up taskforce will be created to advise the town board.

New powers allowing empty high street shops to be auctioned off, licensing rules to be reformed, and town centre housing to be increased were also announced.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Towns are the place most of us call home and where most of us go to work. But politicians have always taken towns for granted and focused on cities.

“The result is the half-empty high streets, run-down shopping centres and anti-social behaviour that undermine many towns’ prosperity and hold back people’s opportunity – and without a new approach, these problems will only get worse.

“That changes today. Our Long-Term Plan for Towns puts funding in the hands of local people themselves to invest in line with their priorities, over the long-term. That is how we level up.”

