A row has erupted between a Labour MP and leading Tory county councillors over efforts to secure funding for vital roundabout improvements.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody accused the Conservative leadership at Northumberland County Council of “undermining” her lobbying efforts for the Moor Farm roundabout on the A19.

The Government is yet to commit to funding the upgrades on the two roundabouts, which has led to increasing tension between Labour MPs and Tory councillors.

Ms Foody has previously raised the issue at PMQs and secured a debate in Westminster Hall.

Cramlington and Killingworth MP Emma Foody.

But councillors have argued the decision rests with Labour ministers and urged them to simply give the project the green light.

Deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth also branded the debate “pointless” – leading to Ms Foody’s accusations of undermining her efforts.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Ms Foody asked Sir Keir Starmer: “Does the Prime Minister share my disappointment that, rather than support my campaign the Conservative leadership in Northumberland are actively undermining lobbying efforts to deliver this game-changer for the North East?”

Following PMQs, Ms Foody said: “Since being elected, I have lobbied ministers, spoken in the House of Commons, written to officials and led a debate in Parliament calling for investment in Moor Farm and Seaton Burn roundabouts. This has been supported by the local people, businesses and the North East Combined Authority.

“Rather than working to make the case for investment in these crucial pieces of local infrastructure, Northumberland Conservative Council leadership, these efforts have been downplayed and undermined. It is disappointing that the Conservative council leadership appears not to have been working to secure this investment or even made the case to the government for the need for the investment.

“I’ll continue to make the case for this critical infrastructure for our region, whilst the Northumberland Conservative leadership merely snipes from the sidelines.”

She also revealed that the DfT had confirmed it had not received representations from the council on the A19 in the past year.

A statement from the DfT, confirmed by the LDRS, said: “The Department for Transport has received no formal representations from officials or elected representatives at Northumberland County Council on the Road Investment Strategy, Moor Farm Roundabout or Seaton Burn roundabout in the last 12 months.”

However, National Highways said the council was involved in ongoing discussions around the junctions with both National Highways and the North East Combined Authority.

The local authority has also been involved in setting up a task and finish group to “strengthen the case for investment in Seaton Burn and Moor Farm junctions”.

Council leader Glen Sanderson pointed out that he had sent a letter to the Prime Minister requesting support for the project last July.

Responding to Ms Foody’s comments, Coun Sanderson said: “Ms Foody’s comments are not true. We have made a number of representations over a long period.

“I have written directly to the Prime Minister about a number of very important projects that Northumberland looks like it is not going to get. I do regret that these current MPs are using party politics to play silly games when I would rather they were working on behalf of their residents and the county as a whole, rather than trying to score cheap points.”