Better roads and pavements for Blyth town centre

Northumberland County Council’s ‘Energising Blyth’ initiative aims to breathe new life into the town and revitalise it over the next five years. It involves delivering new jobs and learning opportunities, and helping to drive the green energy revolution in the UK.Three streets will be affected during the initial stage of redevelopment; Bowes Street, Church Street and Wanley Street. The project will create a more welcoming, safe and accessible area and will include new paving, street furniture, wider footpaths, increased on-street parking and improved lighting. In Bowes Street the road will be upgraded and cycling provision will be improved. The work will also formalise a one-way system, west to east, along Bowes Street, encouraging safe and sustainable transport in the area. Councillor Wojciech Ploszaj, cabinet member for business, said: “These street improvements are an important first step in delivering our ambitions to reinvigorate Blyth town centre.“This stage of work will deliver a range of benefits to make this part of town more welcoming and accessible for residents, visitors and businesses.“I would like to thank local traders and businesses for their support as we deliver the scheme.”The project is being delivered by Northumberland County Council and funded via the government's Accelerated Towns Fund, Northumberland County Council and Blyth Town Council. Alan Ferguson, Blyth Town Deal Board chairman and owner of Fergusons Transport, said: “It's fantastic to see the first Energising Blyth development get underway, with even bigger things to come over the next few years including culture, leisure, education and innovation projects which will continue to build Blyth’s first-class reputation as the place for clean growth industry.”Councillor Margaret Richardson, Mayor of Blyth Town Council, added: “We’re really pleased to see this project begin construction.