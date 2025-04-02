Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The current county councillor for Berwick North has confirmed that she will stand for re-election in the forthcoming Northumberland County Council election on May 1.

Catherine Seymour was first elected in 2017 then re-elected in 2021 and has served in senior positions on the council.

She said: “Berwick is the best place to live, work and play and I will consider it an honour to continue to represent residents if re-elected.

“This is a local election about local issues and I have the experience and know how to get things done for the town, including on the local transport plan for our roads, car parks and infrastructure.

Coun Catherine Seymour.

“We have made investments for exciting major projects in recent years that Berwick deserves. All made possible with our Conservative administration at County Hall.”

Coun Seymour also gave an update about more trees to be planted in the Berwick area of the mature, standard type as part of the Great Northumberland Forest initiative.

She said: “This type of tree is funded under the Local Authority Treescape Fund and we were successful in obtaining funding for three sites – one in Berwick at Newfields across the road from Morrisons, Spittal and Ord.

“The trees chosen are native trees with high amenity value and are intended to further enhance these areas. The trees are also maintained for three years to ensure their establishment.

“In addition, the Five Arches Park site is intended to be a small, community orchard with edible apple trees being planted to match our community orchard off the North Road in Berwick that is doing well.”