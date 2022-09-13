Berwick MP's pride at witnessing and signing Proclamation of King Charles III

The new Transport Secretary is a member of the Privy Council, and was part of the Accession Council which gathered for the historic ceremony on Saturday.

“It was a tremendous honour to form part of the Accession Council to witness His Majesty being proclaimed as King,” said Ms Trevelyan

"I was acutely aware that I was representing our constituency, and in particular Berwick’s historic significance as a border town, and its relationship within the Union. It was also the first time women had been part of the Council, and the first time the public could watch on television.”

KIng Charles III at the proclamation ceremony in St James's Palace, London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP is heavily involved in the detailed planning of logistics of Operation London Bridge and is attending daily COBR meetings which continue until the day of the State funeral on September 19. She is making arrangements to sign local books of condolences, despite being required to remain in London until after the funeral.

Speaking about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, she said: “As a young Brownie I swore my first oath of allegiance to HM The Queen, to serve the Queen and help other people. Those words have been with me ever since. The Queen’s devotion to duty and her constant demonstrations of that week in week out have been my most profound influence.

“I could never have imagined as that seven-year-old Brownie that 45 years later I would have the extraordinary privilege to be sworn in as one of Her Majesty’s privy counsellors. The greatest honour and responsibility of my life. The humour and warmth she showed me, alongside her certainty that I would help improve our government, was inspiring.

“As Secretary of State for International Trade, I had the constant and great joy of championing our great country around the world, with the most regular messages that they love our Queen. She created trust in our country, our people, our businesses, culture and customs, because she was so deeply respected and loved in every corner of the world.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.