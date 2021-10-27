Berwick MP welcomes Budget but critic says it fails the 'real north'

She says it will help working families in Northumberland meet the cost of living, support businesses’ recovery, deliver world-class public services, and drive economic growth.

Ms Trevelyan said: "The measures in the Budget amount to a tax cut for two million low-income families worth £2.2 billion next year, or an extra £1,000 in their pocket. I know local hospitality and leisure businesses will be pleased to hear their tax bill will be at least halved next year.

“Some constituents will be aware I had been making the case to Treasury colleagues that the UK’s commitment to Overseas Development Assistance should rise back to 0.7% of GNI as soon as the fiscal situation allows, and I am delighted that the economic forecast has allowed those commitments to be made.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP.

“I was also particularly pleased with the additional per pupil funding, and the £200million to fund annual Holiday Activities and Food programme, which will be a huge help for working parents, especially those on lower incomes.”

But Cllr Georgina Hill, Independent member for Berwick East on Northumberland County Council, complained that the bulk of transport investment is outside the region, with the exception of Tees Valley.

She said: “When you hear the Government trumpet about how they are ‘levelling up the north’ then see swathes of transport investment in the Midland area and elsewhere, missing out this whole part of the country - the real north - it really makes a mockery of those levelling up claims.”