She signalled her support for the Foreign Secretary after Tom Tugendhat was eliminated from the Conservative Party’s leadership contest.
Party members will now decide between Ms Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Ms Trevelyan said: “I am supporting Liz Truss, who I know from having worked alongside her in Government will be able to deal with the challenges the nation faces, uphold our global commitments and implement conservative economic policies which will tackle the cost of living crisis.”
Hexham MP Guy Opperman has given his support to Mr Sunak.