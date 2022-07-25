Berwick MP signals support for Liz Truss in Conservative leadership contest

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan is backing Liz Truss in the battle to be next Prime Minister.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 5:10 pm

She signalled her support for the Foreign Secretary after Tom Tugendhat was eliminated from the Conservative Party’s leadership contest.

Party members will now decide between Ms Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Ms Trevelyan said: “I am supporting Liz Truss, who I know from having worked alongside her in Government will be able to deal with the challenges the nation faces, uphold our global commitments and implement conservative economic policies which will tackle the cost of living crisis.”

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative MP for Berwick Upon Tweed

Hexham MP Guy Opperman has given his support to Mr Sunak.

