Berwick MP part of Boris Johnson’s ‘core campaign team’ in Prime Minister race

Berwick’s Tory MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has confirmed that she is part of Boris Johnson’s core campaign team in his bid to become the next Prime Minister.

After the Conservatives’ disastrous showing in last week’s European elections, Mrs Trevelyan described her party’s situation as ‘last-chance saloon stuff’.

The staunchly pro-Brexit politician told the Gazette: “The lesson that must be learned by the Conservative Government from the European election results is that we must deliver Brexit.

“The Brexit Party has shown us that the country still wants to leave the EU, but we must do it soon. It must also be a real Brexit, and not in name only.

“I keep coming back to the principle that democracy is accepting the result even if you don’t like it personally.

“My colleagues who seek to frustrate Brexit must realise this, and take the opportunity to be part of a Government shaping post-Brexit Britain rather than giving the opportunity to the Labour party and watching from the Opposition benches.

“We must look forward positively to the change that we can bring about post-Brexit when we can be a good neighbour, friend and ally to our European neighbours away from the European Union.”

After the announcement of the departure of Theresa May, the leader of the

Mrs Trevelyan also wrote for The Times: ‘In order to deliver a real Brexit and give our voters confidence back in the Conservative Party, I believe we need a leader who reaches across political, regional and policy divides. That’s why I am backing Boris Johnson. In him, I believe we have a future Prime Minister who reaches out and encourages, and has confidence in, the talent around him.’

She tweeted simply: ‘I’m #BackingBoris.’