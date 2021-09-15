Berwick MP given new role in Cabinet reshuffle

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, MP for Berwick-upon-Tweed.

She replaces Liz Truss, who has been given the role of Foreign Secretary following the demotion of Dominic Raab.

Trevelyan will lead the Department for International Trade (DIT) in its efforts to strike new free trade agreements and promote UK exports overseas.

Today’s reshuffle represents Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s first major overhaul of his government leadership team since his election win in 2019 and since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trevelyan had been the Minister for Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a job she has held since January 8.

Other key roles include the UK International Champion on Adaptation and Resilience for the COP26 Presidency, a job she was given in November last year.

Before that, Trevelyan was the Secretary of State for International Development, from February to September 2020. She was Minister of State for the Armed Forces from December 2019 to February 2020, and Minister for Defence Procurement from July 2019 to December 2019.

A chartered accountant by trade, Trevelyan sat on the House of Commons’ Public Accounts Committee from July 2015 to May 2017 and December 2018 to July 2019. She has previously served as the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Secretary of State for Defence.

As an MP, she has campaigned with colleagues for greater autism awareness and has focused on the Armed Forces Covenant.