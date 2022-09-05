Berwick MP 'delighted' to see Liz Truss as new Prime Minister
Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has welcomed the election of Liz Truss as the leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.
The International Trade Secretary had supported Ms Truss in the leadership battle with Rishi Sunak, although she had initially backed Tom Tugendhat.
Read More
Read MoreNew Prime Minister: Liz Truss named as new Prime Minister and Conservative Party...
Ms Trevelyan said: “I’m delighted that my friend and colleague Liz Truss has been elected Conservative Party Leader today – the third Conservative woman Prime Minister, and a northerner to boot. She has my full support in implementing her vision for our country and economy.”