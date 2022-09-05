News you can trust since 1854
Berwick MP 'delighted' to see Liz Truss as new Prime Minister

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has welcomed the election of Liz Truss as the leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:42 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:46 pm

The International Trade Secretary had supported Ms Truss in the leadership battle with Rishi Sunak, although she had initially backed Tom Tugendhat.

Ms Trevelyan said: “I’m delighted that my friend and colleague Liz Truss has been elected Conservative Party Leader today – the third Conservative woman Prime Minister, and a northerner to boot. She has my full support in implementing her vision for our country and economy.”

Liz Truss MP. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
