Berwick MP contacts Premier League on behalf of concerned fans over Newcastle United takeover bid

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Conservative MP for Berwick Upon Tweed.

A proposed £340m takeover of the club by PCP Capital Partners and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund collapsed last summer when it was being scrutinised under the Premier League s owners and directors' test.

In a letter to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, the MP reveals she has received ‘hundreds of emails from concerned Newcastle United fans’.

Summarising their concerns, she asks why the takeover process has taken such a long time and whether he believes there is any scope for negotiations to recommence.

Speaking of the situation, Ms Trevelyan said: “I know there are some fans who are really disappointed that the most recent takeover bid failed, and that disappointment has been compounded by what they believe is a lack of transparency over the process.

“Whilst the bid and surrounding talks are a matter for the parties involved and not the government, I wanted to ensure the Premier League knows how concerned fans are, and my view that fans should have confidence in the process. I am hoping the Premier League is able to work with fans and provide them the clarity they seek.”

In her letter, Ms Trevelyan also stresses how important the club is to the North East, not just to football fans, but in terms of jobs and investment.

The MP also wrote to the Premier League last August on the topic.

Club owner Mike Ashley initiated an arbitration claim based on the way the Premier League assessed the bid but proceedings have been adjourned until early 2022.