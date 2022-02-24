Berwick MP condemns Russia for 'outrageous aggression' after military forces invade Ukraine

The Secretary of State for International Trade is currently in the Far East.

She tweeted: ‘Shocking & distressing to follow events happening in #Ukraine from here in Tokyo.

‘Unprovoked attacks by #Putin will be met with a united response.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP.

‘In my meetings with Japan ministers today we are discussing the UK & G7 partners standing together against outrageous aggression.’

She was tweeting in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson who said: ‘Appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps.

‘President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.’

Russian forces have entered Ukraine from the north, south and east and there have been reports of deaths at military bases and explosions near major cities.