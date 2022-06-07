Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan pledges support for Prime Minister Boris Johnson

She signalled her support for the embattled leader after he came through a confidence vote of Conservative MPs by 211 to 148 on Monday.

Ms Trevelyan, in an interview with BBC Newsnight, said: “He has the mandate of the British people and has demonstrated through Covid and in delivering Brexit – an incredibly hard challenge – that he has what it takes to really push forward on important agendas for our citizens, for our constituents, and I will be standing right alongside him as he moves that forward in the months ahead.”

The Secretary for International Trade went on to express hope that Mr Johnson would be Conservative Party leader heading into the next General Election.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

In an earlier interview with LBC Westminster, Ms Trevelyan acknowledged that some colleagues had issues over Party-gate and the Sue Gray report but said the Prime Minister had responded to those issues and apologised.

She continued: “We (the Cabinet) want to work alongside him to deliver the important Conservative agenda around cost of living, energy transformation and the infrastructure revolution he has committed to.