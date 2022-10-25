Anne-Marie Trevelyan

The Conservative politician announced on Twitter that the job had been handed to MP Mark Harper, who represents the Forest of Dean.

She said: “Congratulations to @Mark_J_Harper on his appointment as Transport Secretary – continuing to deliver on our 2019 manifesto, building infrastructure to help us level-up the whole of the country, and driving the net zero revolution.”

It is not yet known if Ms Trevelyan will feature in Rishi Sunak’s shuffled Cabinet, which looks like this.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan's Tweet announcing her successor.

Michael Gove as Levelling Up Secretary

Suella Braverman as Home Secretary

Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer

James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary

Gillian Keegan as Education Secretary

Ben Wallace ias Defence Secretary

Grant Shapps as Business Secretary

Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary

Steve Barclay as Health Secretary

Kemi Badenoch as International Trade Secretary

Oliver Dowden as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Mel Stride as Work and Pensions Secretary

Therese Coffey as Environment Secretary

Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative Party Chair

Chris Heaton-Harris as Northern Ireland Secretary

Alister Jack as Secretary of State for Scotland

David TC Davies as Secretary of State for Wales

Penny Mordaunt as Leader of the Commons

Lord True as Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords

Victoria Prentis as Attorney General

Jeremy Quin as Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office

John Glen as Chief Secretary to the Treasury

Johnny Mercer has been appointed as Minister of State (Minister for Veterans’ Affairs)

Tom Tugendhat has been reappointed as a Minister of State (Minister for Security)

