Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan loses her job as Transport Secretary
Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has been replaced as Secretary of State for Transport after just a month.
The Conservative politician announced on Twitter that the job had been handed to MP Mark Harper, who represents the Forest of Dean.
She said: “Congratulations to @Mark_J_Harper on his appointment as Transport Secretary – continuing to deliver on our 2019 manifesto, building infrastructure to help us level-up the whole of the country, and driving the net zero revolution.”
It is not yet known if Ms Trevelyan will feature in Rishi Sunak’s shuffled Cabinet, which looks like this.
Michael Gove as Levelling Up Secretary
Suella Braverman as Home Secretary
Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor of the Exchequer
James Cleverly as Foreign Secretary
Gillian Keegan as Education Secretary
Ben Wallace ias Defence Secretary
Grant Shapps as Business Secretary
Michelle Donelan as Culture Secretary
Steve Barclay as Health Secretary
Kemi Badenoch as International Trade Secretary
Oliver Dowden as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
Mel Stride as Work and Pensions Secretary
Therese Coffey as Environment Secretary
Nadhim Zahawi as Conservative Party Chair
Chris Heaton-Harris as Northern Ireland Secretary
Alister Jack as Secretary of State for Scotland
David TC Davies as Secretary of State for Wales
Penny Mordaunt as Leader of the Commons
Lord True as Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords
Victoria Prentis as Attorney General
Jeremy Quin as Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office
John Glen as Chief Secretary to the Treasury
Johnny Mercer has been appointed as Minister of State (Minister for Veterans’ Affairs)
Tom Tugendhat has been reappointed as a Minister of State (Minister for Security)
Sir Gavin Williamson appointed a Minister of State (Minister without Portfolio).