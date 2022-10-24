Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan congratulates Rishi Sunak on becoming new Prime Minister
Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming leader of the Conservative Party and new Prime Minister.
The Transport Secretary had previously declared her support for Boris Johnson in the battle to succeed Liz Truss, tweeting ‘he can continue to deliver for the country and already has a mandate’.
However, the former Prime Minister later decided not to run for leadership.
Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, was named leader after Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race, leaving him as the sole candidate for the role.
Ms Trevelyan said: “Congratulations to Rishi on becoming party leader - we stand behind him as a party in full support, and I look forward to working with him to deliver a strong economic plan, lower inflation, build on the UK's energy security and resilience and of course to provide continued support to Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression."