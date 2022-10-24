The Transport Secretary had previously declared her support for Boris Johnson in the battle to succeed Liz Truss, tweeting ‘he can continue to deliver for the country and already has a mandate’.

However, the former Prime Minister later decided not to run for leadership.

Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, was named leader after Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race, leaving him as the sole candidate for the role.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.