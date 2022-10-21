Ms Trevelyan announced her support for the former PM, who was ousted from No 10 in the summer, as Liz Truss resigned on Thursday (October 20) after just 44 days in office.

Leadership candidates need a minimum of 100 supporters to get through the next round – which means there can be a maximum of three.

The Berwick MP said Mr Johnson can “continue to deliver for the country”.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has declared her support for Boris Johnson in the upcoming race to become Prime Minister./Photo: Anne-Marie Trevelyan Twitter

Ms Trevelyan posted on Twitter on Friday night: “I have worked closely with ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ for many years. He can continue to deliver for the country and already has a mandate. It’s time to #bringbackboris”

A new Conservative leader, and third Prime Minister this year, is due to be in place by Friday, October 28.