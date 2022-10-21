Berwick MP and Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan backing Boris Johnson to return as Prime Minister
Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan has declared her support for Boris Johnson in the race for the next Prime Minister.
Ms Trevelyan announced her support for the former PM, who was ousted from No 10 in the summer, as Liz Truss resigned on Thursday (October 20) after just 44 days in office.
Leadership candidates need a minimum of 100 supporters to get through the next round – which means there can be a maximum of three.
The Berwick MP said Mr Johnson can “continue to deliver for the country”.
Ms Trevelyan posted on Twitter on Friday night: “I have worked closely with @BorisJohnson for many years. He can continue to deliver for the country and already has a mandate. It’s time to #bringbackboris”
A new Conservative leader, and third Prime Minister this year, is due to be in place by Friday, October 28.
Boris Johnson has not yet confirmed if he will be running for PM.