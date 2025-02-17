The Independent councillor for Berwick East, Georgina Hill, has confirmed that she will be standing again in the forthcoming Northumberland County Council election on May 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some elections elsewhere in the country have been postponed due to planned devolution, but the people of Northumberland – where devolution had already taken place – will go to the polls as scheduled.

Coun Hill was first elected in 2017 and was re-elected in 2021, with a much increased majority to just over 75 per cent of the vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making some general points about the election, she said: “There are a very high number of existing county councillors seeking re-election and there are, of course, good, hard-working councillors of all parties who deserve to get back in.

Coun Georgina Hill.

“However, I really would like to see some changes at the top, more Independents elected and more councillors prepared to ask challenging questions and think independently – there are only a small minority of us doing this, with most councillors sitting at meetings rather passively.”

As for recent news relating to her ward, she noted that in a recent council budget meeting, £100,000 has been allocated to resurface the road at Sunnyside Crescent, Spittal.

Coun Hill said: “I am delighted to have this latest scheme secured on the council’s Local Transport Plan and Sunnyside Crescent will be the next major road upgrade for Berwick East.”

The next surgery for residents by Coun Hill will take place this Saturday (February 22) at Tweedmouth Church between 2pm and 4pm.