A long-serving councillor has announced her intention to stand for another term.

Isabel Hunter, Liberal Democrat councillor for Berwick West with Ord, has confirmed she is standing for re-election to Northumberland County Council on May 1.

On health, she said: "I welcome the new build for Berwick hospital and am continuing to campaign for as many NHS services as possible to be delivered locally, avoiding residents having to travel a 120 mile round trip for short appointments. There may be a problem with NHS dentists access nationally - but my priority remains for everybody to have access to a NHS dentist locally."

On roads, she added: "After years of lobbying, I can confirm that Cornhill Road will finally be resurfaced in the late spring or early summer. I continue to fight for part of the minor roads' funding to be used on resurfacing my ward, where it is needed more than ever.”