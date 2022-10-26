Cllr Rachel Driver feels the town, with its rich history, would be a good candidate to be declared Northumberland’s first city.

She told a meeting of Berwick Town Council: “I know some people will find it hilarious but there are very small cities in the UK, mostly in Wales.”

The town, which has a population of around 12,000, has no cathedral but city status can be granted by the sovereign.

Marygate, Berwick.

Clerk Gareth Davies noted that, if recent trends continue, a competition may be held for candidates to apply for city status to coincide with the coronation of King Charles III next year.