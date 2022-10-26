Berwick councillor calls for town to seek city status
A councillor has called for Berwick to bid for city status if a new opportunity arises.
Cllr Rachel Driver feels the town, with its rich history, would be a good candidate to be declared Northumberland’s first city.
She told a meeting of Berwick Town Council: “I know some people will find it hilarious but there are very small cities in the UK, mostly in Wales.”
The town, which has a population of around 12,000, has no cathedral but city status can be granted by the sovereign.
Clerk Gareth Davies noted that, if recent trends continue, a competition may be held for candidates to apply for city status to coincide with the coronation of King Charles III next year.
Cllr Anne Williams, who works at Berwick Visitor Centre, added: “You would be absolutely amazed by the number of people who call us a city. It would be really nice but we are a historical town at the moment.”