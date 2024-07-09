Bedlington railway station construction 'going to plan' and not impacted by Northumberland Line services starting
The Bedlington stop is one of three already delayed into 2025, along with Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park. However, the stations at Ashington, Newsham and Seaton Delaval are due to open this summer, meaning trains will soon be running on the line.
At a Northumberland County Council meeting, Bedlington West councillor Malcolm Robinson asked council leader Glen Sanderson for confirmation that the new service would not impact the construction project at Bedlington station.
He said: “What assurances can we get that the 34 trains are day running on the line are not going to impact on the delivery of that train station at Bedlington?”
Cllr Sanderson confirmed that the project remained on target.
He said: “Getting the station up and running in Bedlington is all going according to plan. The timescales are the same.
“It should be up and running next year as part of the staggered progress we are making.”
There was widespread anger in Bedlington when it was announced that the station would be one of those delayed, with Cllr Robinson branding it a “kick in the teeth” in January, adding it was ‘another example of Bedlington being left behind’. The delays were blamed on a number of issues, including historic mine workings, contamination and inflationary pressures.
The council said the phased approach would allow for services to start at the “earliest possible opportunity”. So far, an exact date for the opening of stations this summer has not been given.