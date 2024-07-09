Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Bedlington have been told that trains running on the new Northumberland Line will not impact the delivery of the town’s station.

The Bedlington stop is one of three already delayed into 2025, along with Blyth Bebside and Northumberland Park. However, the stations at Ashington, Newsham and Seaton Delaval are due to open this summer, meaning trains will soon be running on the line.

At a Northumberland County Council meeting, Bedlington West councillor Malcolm Robinson asked council leader Glen Sanderson for confirmation that the new service would not impact the construction project at Bedlington station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “What assurances can we get that the 34 trains are day running on the line are not going to impact on the delivery of that train station at Bedlington?”

The council leader has said increased use of the line will not delay the construction of Bedlington Station further. (Photo by LDRS)

Cllr Sanderson confirmed that the project remained on target.

He said: “Getting the station up and running in Bedlington is all going according to plan. The timescales are the same.

“It should be up and running next year as part of the staggered progress we are making.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was widespread anger in Bedlington when it was announced that the station would be one of those delayed, with Cllr Robinson branding it a “kick in the teeth” in January, adding it was ‘another example of Bedlington being left behind’. The delays were blamed on a number of issues, including historic mine workings, contamination and inflationary pressures.