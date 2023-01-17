The council held 11 regular full council meetings last year and one extra meeting following the death of the Queen.

Councillor Victoria Thompson attended four of the regular meetings and the extra meeting. Councillor Jayne Todd attended five of the regular meetings, meaning both councillors attended fewer than half of the full council meetings last year.

The councillor with the third lowest attendance record was Christine Taylor, who attended six of the regular meetings and the extra meeting.

Public documents show how many meetings West Bedlington town councillors attended.

Victoria Thompson said: “I have a lot going on in my life at present, however now is not the time to discuss the personal reasons for not attending meetings in a public forum.

“That these are being highlighted and published by the News Post Leader saddens me.

“I am also somewhat confused as to why this year was chosen, for the first time since I have been with the town council, to publish these figures.

“My attendance has always been consistently high, 92% in 2021 and 81% in 2020, as has my engagement with town council and personal projects as residents will no doubt be aware.

“I would like to hope my suspicions are unfounded but small town politics can come with an unpleasant side, even as a volunteer at town council level. We can only do our best when we choose to stick our heads above the parapet.”

Councillors Todd and Taylor did not respond to our request for comment.

West Bedlington Town Council said in a statement: “As a town council we are aware that a degree of speculation has arisen about members’ attendance at council meetings.

“To be clear, the council are fully satisfied that all members attend every meeting they are able to.

“Family responsibilities, health, business, and holiday matters, plus the ongoing Covid pandemic, all have an impact on members’ ability to attend meetings.

“West Bedlington town councillors are unpaid volunteers who give up their own time to support the town and its residents.

“Furthermore, all West Bedlington town councillors have fully fulfilled their legal obligation with regard to their attendance at council meetings.”

The number of regular meetings attended by all councillors is:

Bill Crosby (Park Road Ward) - 10

Paul Hedley (Central Ward) - 9

Adam Hogg (West Ward) - 8

Wendy Reed (West Ward) - 9

Christine Taylor (Central Ward) - 6

Victoria Thompson (Central Ward) - 4

Jayne Todd (West Ward) - 5

Diane Wallace (Central Ward) - 8

Russ Wallace, Mayor (Central Ward) - 9