Northumberland County Council had submitted a £16m levelling up bid that focused on upgrading the infrastructure at the Wansbeck Square and Portland Park sites.

It would have involved the development of a cinema site and two new restaurants, as well as a new community hub, performance space, cafe and a creative hub for young people.

However, the council’s bid was turned down by the government last week.

Ashington Central councillor Caroline Ball.

Caroline Ball, who is the Labour councillor for Ashington Central, said: “Towns like Ashington and Blyth need major investment to make them attractive places to live, work and enjoy leisure time and the draw people into the towns.”

“In Ashington we’ve been left with a giant hole with many promises all yet to come to fruition, we see nothing but a kick in the teeth yet again for the people of Ashington.”

A separate bid that would see a cycleway created between Hexham and Corbridge was successful, however, and a second active travel scheme will be created in Bedlington as part of that £14.7m bid.

In the 2021 census, Ashington Hirst was shown to be the second-worst neighbourhood in the county for deprivation, with 64.9% of households identified as deprived in at least one aspect.

Northumberland Labour leader Scott Dickinson also hit out at the government for failing to invest in the Britishvolt electric car battery plant after the company collapsed into administration.

Cllr Dickinson said: “One of the greatest things the government could have done on levelling up is invest in the Britishvolt electric car battery plant.

"A government investment to get this going would have had far reaching positive spin offs in terms of direct and indirect jobs and given younger people a rich source of future employment.

“Any levelling up measures are welcome but the government needs to understand what the term ‘levelling up’ really means and they need to put their money, or rather our money, where their mouth is.”