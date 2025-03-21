Blyth and Ashington’s Labour MP has called the Government’s planned welfare cuts “a step in the wrong direction” and vowed to vote against the plans in Parliament.

Ian Lavery said the reforms, which were outlined by Secretary of State Liz Kendall on Tuesday, contained “deeply concerning elements”.

The Government hopes to save £5 billion by 2030, but the reforms announced have drawn significant criticism.

The plans would see the eligibility for the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) tightened so fewer people would be eligible. PIP is paid out to people under state pension age who have a long-term physical or mental health condition and difficulty with daily living activities or mobility.

Ian Lavery (Labour), MP for Blyth and Ashington. Photo: Andy Commins/Reach PLC.

The Government say the the number of working-age people receiving PIP has more than doubled from 15,300 to 35,100 a month and that this rise is “becoming unsustainable”. The payments will be ‘targeted’ for those with higher needs by increasing the eligibility requirement.

Other changes around universal credit and work capability assessments are also being introduced.

Mr Lavery said: "The Government’s benefits reform are a step in the wrong direction. While supporting people into employment and promoting workplace flexibility are positive steps, these reforms contain deeply concerning elements.

“We all want people to have access to well-paid jobs with fair terms and conditions, as well as the flexibility needed for those living with disabilities and long-term illnesses. However, reforming the benefits system should not come at the expense of financial security for the most vulnerable.

“Yet, at its core, these changes are driven by cost-cutting rather than genuine support. Not only do these proposals impose significant financial penalties on sick and disabled people, but they also make accessing benefits like Personal Independence Payment (PIP) far more difficult.

“As a trade union official, councillor, and MP, I have always fought for a social security system that treats people with dignity. I cannot and will not support any measure that takes money away from those who need it most.

“Since being elected, I have never once voted to make my constituents poorer. Last year, when the government removed the Winter Fuel Allowance from pensioners, I opposed the move and abstained, breaking the whip.

“With hindsight, I should have gone further and voted against it. I will not let party loyalty stop me voting with my conscience again – especially when there are many other ways to raise the necessary funds.”

In a statement explaining the need for the reforms, Ms Kendall said: “Our social security system must be there for all of us when we need it, now and into the future. That means helping people who can work to do so, protecting those most in need, and delivering respect and dignity for all.

“Millions of people have been locked out of work, and we can do better for them. Disabled people and those with health conditions who can work deserve the same choices and chances as everyone else.

“That’s why we’re introducing the most far-reaching reforms in a generation, with £1 billion a year being invested in tailored support that can be adapted to meet their changing circumstances – including their changing health – while also scrapping the failed Work Capability Assessment. This will mean fairness for disabled people and those with long term health conditions, but also for the taxpayers who fund it as these measures bring down the benefits bill.

“At the same time, we will ensure that our welfare system protects people. There will always be some people who cannot work because of their disability or health condition. Protecting people in need is a principle we will never compromise on.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer added: “We inherited a fundamentally broken welfare system from the previous government. It does not work for the people it is supposed to support, businesses who need workers or taxpayers who foot the bill.“This government will always protect the most severely disabled people to live with dignity. But we’re not prepared to stand back and do nothing while millions of people – especially young people – who have potential to work and live independent lives, instead become trapped out of work and abandoned by the system.

“It would be morally bankrupt to let their life chances waste away. When I talk about opportunity for all, I mean it.

“That’s why we are bringing forward the biggest changes to the welfare system in a generation and improving support for those who need it. Ensuring those who can work do work is not only right, but it will also improve living standards and drive growth, the number one priority in our Plan for Change.